Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05 | 16:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

In a shocking turn of events, the Universel Hotel in the Rawshe area has become the scene of a heinous crime, with the victim identified as Zainab Maatouk, a young Lebanese woman. The primary suspect in the crime is identified as K.B., a Syrian national.

 

According to details emerging from the investigation, Zainab Maatouk had been employed at the hotel since 2020, while the suspect had also been working at the same establishment for several years before resigning recently.

 

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning, between 7 and 8 am, when Zainab arrived at her workplace and proceeded to the storage area located beneath a staircase. She intended to prepare her morning coffee in a small kitchen nestled in one corner of the storage. However, she never emerged from the room. Concern grew among the hotel staff when Zainab failed to return from the lower floor. Upon investigation, they discovered her lifeless body lying on the ground, her head soaked in blood.

 

Paramedics were immediately summoned, and Zainab was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries. According to the forensic report and information provided by security sources, Zainab died due to internal bleeding in the head after experiencing sexual assault and severe physical violence.

 

The Information Branch, tasked with leading the investigation, has cast suspicions on several individuals, with the Syrian employee, K.B., at the forefront. Despite his resignation from the hotel some time ago, he was seen frequenting the premises and was observed engaging in a heated argument with Zainab in the hotel lobby on the evening of the crime.

 

The Information Branch is intensifying its efforts to locate the suspect, who has been evading capture since Saturday morning. The hotel management has cooperated fully with the authorities, providing CCTV footage, although the manner in which the perpetrator gained access to the storage room remains unclear.

 

While investigations continue to unravel the circumstances of the crime and identify the perpetrator(s), it is noteworthy that the prime suspect, K.B., has a history of prior offenses. After his image circulated on social media platforms, security sources revealed to LBCI that he had previously been apprehended by the Office for the Protection of Public Morals in 2020 for charges related to harassment and filming in bathrooms. He was interrogated by the Shuweifat police station and served a prison sentence.

 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Woman

Brutally

Murdered,

Sexually

Assaulted

Hotel

Beirut

LBCI Next
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-21

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Lebanese authorities release French drug dealer detained at Beirut Airport: AFP

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-24

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04

Tackling online harassment: Protecting children in the digital world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04

A voice for Palestine: Pro-Palestinian protesters continue their movement in US universities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-04

Deadline set: Israel gives Hamas one week to respond to prisoner exchange proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

King Charles visits cancer center on his return to public duties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-21

NNA: A citizen martyred and her daughter critically injured due to an airstrike on Majdal Zun town

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

El-Sisi to take oath for new term amid crises in Egypt

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-30

UAE-Iran joint economic commission convenes for first time in 10 years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike kills three in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Hezbollah launches 'dozens' of rockets on northern Israel in response to civilian deaths in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

Hamas leader says movement won't accept truce without 'permanent halt to war' in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Israel halts Al Jazeera broadcasts

LBCI
Middle East News
08:09

Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Netanyahu: Ending the Gaza war now will keep Hamas in power

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More