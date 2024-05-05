Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

In a shocking turn of events, the Universel Hotel in the Rawshe area has become the scene of a heinous crime, with the victim identified as Zainab Maatouk, a young Lebanese woman. The primary suspect in the crime is identified as K.B., a Syrian national.

According to details emerging from the investigation, Zainab Maatouk had been employed at the hotel since 2020, while the suspect had also been working at the same establishment for several years before resigning recently.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday morning, between 7 and 8 am, when Zainab arrived at her workplace and proceeded to the storage area located beneath a staircase. She intended to prepare her morning coffee in a small kitchen nestled in one corner of the storage. However, she never emerged from the room. Concern grew among the hotel staff when Zainab failed to return from the lower floor. Upon investigation, they discovered her lifeless body lying on the ground, her head soaked in blood.

Paramedics were immediately summoned, and Zainab was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries. According to the forensic report and information provided by security sources, Zainab died due to internal bleeding in the head after experiencing sexual assault and severe physical violence.

The Information Branch, tasked with leading the investigation, has cast suspicions on several individuals, with the Syrian employee, K.B., at the forefront. Despite his resignation from the hotel some time ago, he was seen frequenting the premises and was observed engaging in a heated argument with Zainab in the hotel lobby on the evening of the crime.

The Information Branch is intensifying its efforts to locate the suspect, who has been evading capture since Saturday morning. The hotel management has cooperated fully with the authorities, providing CCTV footage, although the manner in which the perpetrator gained access to the storage room remains unclear.

While investigations continue to unravel the circumstances of the crime and identify the perpetrator(s), it is noteworthy that the prime suspect, K.B., has a history of prior offenses. After his image circulated on social media platforms, security sources revealed to LBCI that he had previously been apprehended by the Office for the Protection of Public Morals in 2020 for charges related to harassment and filming in bathrooms. He was interrogated by the Shuweifat police station and served a prison sentence.