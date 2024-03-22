Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout

World News
2024-03-22 | 05:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine: Occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on verge of blackout

Ukraine's nuclear power company said on Friday that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which requires constant external power to prevent a disaster, was on the verge of a blackout after Russia struck a nearby hydroelectric dam.

 

Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was captured by Russian forces shortly after their invasion in 2022, is shut down and needs external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic meltdown. 

 

It is near Ukraine's biggest hydroelectric dam, which was hit by significant Russian strikes on Friday, causing blackouts across central Ukraine.

 

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the nuclear power plant had lost connection to its main off-site power line, but a backup power line was still working.

 

"Such a situation is extremely dangerous and threatens to lead to an emergency," Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine's Energoatom nuclear power company, said on the Telegram messenger.

 

"If the last remaining line linking the facility to the national power grid is disconnected, (the plant) will get into another blackout, which is a serious violation of the conditions for the safe operation of the plant," he said.

 

The plant has been cut off from power several times during the war and has in the past been forced to rely on backup diesel generators, which officials say poses an increased risk of nuclear accident.

 

The Russian-controlled plant management said earlier that one of the two high-voltage lines supplying it with electricity was down, but there was no safety threat.

 

Reuters

 

World News

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Nuclear Power

Blackout

Russia

LBCI Next
Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Kharkiv
Western banks warn of risks in EU plan to grab Russian assets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-04

Director of IAEA to discuss with Putin Russia's plans for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

LBCI
World News
05:30

US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

LBCI
World News
2024-03-20

Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv results in three deaths, police say

LBCI
World News
2024-03-19

Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:52

Kremlin not aware of confirmations from Houthis regarding safety of Russian ships

LBCI
World News
06:54

Germany, France reach 'breakthrough' deal on MGCS tank development

LBCI
World News
06:15

Kremlin: Russia is at war due to Western intervention on Ukrainian side

LBCI
World News
05:30

US urges Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: The Quintet Committee focuses on common ground, not presidential names

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12

Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More