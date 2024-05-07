Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-07 | 12:22
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations
Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Speaker Nabih Berri has prepared a new response to the revised French paper regarding calming tensions in the south, which included somewhat substantive remarks, according to informed sources speaking to LBCI. The French side turned a blind eye to some of them in the initial version of the paper.

In its proposal, France asks Lebanon for everything but does not request anything from Israel except to halt its air incursions over Lebanon—a demand Lebanon rejects outright, as the approach between the two parties is unbalanced.
 
Regarding UNIFIL's duties, Lebanon rejects two aspects of the French proposal:
 
Firstly, allowing international forces to move in the south without prior approval from the Lebanese army.
 
Secondly, allowing UNIFIL to enter populated areas and ensuring they are not targeted.
 
It's worth noting that historically, UNIFIL moves on main public roads to and from its sites.
 
In his remarks, Berri saw imbalance when the paper stated that it wanted to withdraw the Al-Radwan forces from border areas, meaning that they would leave their villages and towns, move kilometers away, dismantle tents, towers, and warehouses of the party. 

It is as if the French call for the one-sided implementation of Resolution 1701, preventing armed presence from the Blue Line to the Litani, thereby establishing a buffer zone against northern occupied Palestine with the aim of securing Israel's security alone.

The paper did not mention any similar measures from the Israeli side or the establishment of a buffer zone there.

In this context, informed sources wondered, "Why is everything requested from Lebanon and nothing from Israel? Why are international forces not deployed in northern occupied Palestine as UNIFIL is deployed in southern Lebanon?"

The sources said, "Just as they want guarantees against attacking Israel, so do we want guarantees against attacking Lebanon."

In summary, Berri will not say that the modified French paper is rejected. However, his response, like the first time, includes remarks that Lebanon will not retract. It is worth noting that informed sources mentioned that, for Berri and Hezbollah, the French paper, in whatever form it comes, is set aside until the war in Gaza stops and Amos Hochstein returns to Beirut. 
 
It is known to everyone, whether locally or internationally, that the only country capable of influencing Israel and compelling it to provide guarantees towards Lebanon is the United States.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

France

