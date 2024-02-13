Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that the situation in the south is not devoid of caution, indicating that matters are heading towards long-term stability.



During his reception of the Association of Economic Journalists, Mikati pointed out that "communications are ongoing in this regard, and I will hold a series of meetings and discussions with many international officials during my participation in the Munich conference next Thursday and Friday."



"This will also include meeting with US envoy Amos Hochstein to find out where we stand in calming and restoring stability."