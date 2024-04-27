After caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary suggested adopting the "Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO)" report on the killing of photojournalist Issam Abdallah, the Cabinet made the decision to officially incorporate it into complaints submitted to international organizations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Additionally, they decided to submit a request to the International Criminal Court to accept its jurisdiction to investigate all crimes committed by Israel against journalists, paramedics, and civil defense volunteers.