A Path to Long-Term Peace in Southern Lebanon: Insights from Amos Hochstein

A report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



When Amos Hochstein said a temporary ceasefire in the South was not a solution, he was referring to Resolution 1701, which called on Israel and Lebanon to support a permanent ceasefire and a long-term solution.



The mechanism for reaching such a solution is outlined in Resolution 1701, with its emphasis on full respect for the Blue Line by both parties, the establishment of a zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River free of any armed personnel, equipment, or weapons except those belonging to the government of Lebanon and UNIFIL, and full implementation of the Taif Agreement and Resolutions 1559 and 1680 calling for the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.



This long-term solution path in southern Lebanon has not been implemented since 2006, although Resolution 1701 places responsibility on the UN Secretary-General to engage with Lebanon and Israel to implement it and resolve border issues related to the territories.



Amos Hochstein, according to available information, is trying to implement this path at a minimum, meaning not approaching the disarmament of Hezbollah but instead working to remove it from the area south of the Litani altogether.



Information indicates that Hochstein has raised questions in this context with the Israeli side and is still awaiting answers to decide whether he will return to Lebanon or suffice with telephone calls with Berri and Mikati.



Concurrently with these data, there is talk of the return of conscription in the ranks of the Lebanese army amid statements by officials in this institution that a new mission awaits the army in southern Lebanon, and it must be prepared to carry it out.