Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20 | 12:20
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs
3min
Security and support in the South: French-Lebanese military meeting in Paris focuses on Lebanese army needs

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

French-Lebanese discussions in Paris centered on implementing the UN Resolution 1701 and the reinforcement of the Lebanese army amid potential developments in the South.

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun brought forward key points from a previous meeting in Rome weeks ago, attended by military leaders from France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, sparking inquiries from French and Italian counterparts who met with General Aoun in Paris.

The document presented by General Aoun requested general support for the army, including financial backing for soldiers, logistical support, fuel provisions, and medical supplies. It emphasized that any additional tasks for the Lebanese army and increased troop numbers in the South would require additional international support and funding.

Executing tasks and increasing troop numbers in the South necessitates recruiting and training additional soldiers, equipping them, and securing their military and logistical needs, leading to a cost of over $3,000 per volunteer soldier.

During the military meeting of the three leaders in Paris, it was agreed to form a tripartite monitoring committee to study the needs and financing, whether for the general needs of the army or the additional requirements for southern Lebanon.

General Aoun joined the meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, where participants reaffirmed their support for the army and discussed how all parties could collaborate in this regard. They also deliberated on the Franco-American vision for implementing Resolution 1701.

The meeting, which began between Mikati and Macron at the Elysée Palace, saw Mikati request assistance from the French president in resolving the Syrian refugee file and reconsidering European policies in this area. This included the European Union's announcement of safe zones in Syria to facilitate the return and support of refugees within Syria.

Macron pledged to review French policies regarding the refugee issue in Lebanon and to address this matter within the European Union.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
