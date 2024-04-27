News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-04-27 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, in a speech during a commemorative event for employees of the Islamic Religious Education Association in Beirut, stated that "Hezbollah stood in Lebanon in support of Gaza, and this support disrupted Israel's military plans in Palestine and Lebanon, both currently and in the future."
Qassem pointed out that "those who cannot see the future and do not understand this enemy will not be able to grasp the facts, which suggest that our support will bring benefits that go beyond supporting Gaza and protecting Lebanon to forming a real deterrent force that confronts Israel and makes it aware that it cannot overstep the boundaries."
He said, "The initiatives they talk about regarding the issue of Lebanon and southern Lebanon are not viable if they do not begin with a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution starts there."
He continued, "If someone presents an initiative titled a ceasefire in the south to give relief to Israel so it can continue its actions in Gaza, it means they are inviting us to support the Israeli enemy. We stand with Gaza and Palestine, not with Israel, so let the ceasefire start in Gaza first, and then it will cease in Lebanon."
He added, "As for the threats that Israel might attack you or fight you, we say to them that their threats with Israel only strengthen our conviction in the righteousness of our resistance and harden our positions. We will see who will benefit from the threats: them or us."
"Read what the Israeli media is saying: since the beginning of the fighting in the north, around 4,000 rockets and about 6,000 anti-tank rockets have been launched by Hezbollah'', emphasized the Deputy Secretary-General.
He further stated, "They say that Hezbollah possesses 150,000 rockets and shells, so if we do the math, that's 3% of our stockpile, which means we have only used 3% according to the Israeli media during these seven months, causing significant impact on the displacement of settlers, the substantial losses Israel has suffered, the depletion of the Israeli army, and demonstrating great resilience and sacrifice.''
He added, "Do you want more than that? In any case, we are ready."
Qassem explained: "Let Gallant, the enemy's Defense Minister, know who threatened and said that the main goal is to return the residents of the north to their homes and that the coming period will be decisive. I tell him that war cannot return the residents of the north; rather, this war will drive them further away and may permanently prevent their return.''
He remarked: "Continuing the aggression does not bring back the settlers of the north, and expanding the aggression in Lebanon complicates their lives further. We call for the world to wake up and stop the war on Gaza, as this is more realistic."
He further pointed out that "Hezbollah has decided to respond to Israeli aggression proportionally, ensuring that any expansion of Israeli attacks will be met with increased response, resistance, and confrontation from Hezbollah and the resistance in Lebanon. This is a firm decision."
"When Israel attacked one of our brothers in Sarafand, a response was carried out on Tuesday with an attack using three assault drones that targeted the command headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Unit Egoz in the Shraga base north of Acre," Qassem said.
He noted, "According to the Israeli army radio, during this strike, 200,000 Israeli settlers in the north sought shelter. This was all due to just three drones, so you can imagine the outcomes if they cross the borders further."
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hezbollah
Deputy Secretary-General
Sheikh Naim Qassem
Islamic Religious Education Association
Beirut
Gaza
Support
Israel
Military
Palestine
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Hezbollah retaliates: Shelling two military positions in northern Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
0
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention
0
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:19
Mahfoud to LBCI: We are not against holding a unified exam for all Lebanese students
Lebanon News
04:19
Mahfoud to LBCI: We are not against holding a unified exam for all Lebanese students
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Syrian forces on high alert
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Syrian forces on high alert
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Aerial interceptions in Israel cost over $1 billion: Al Jazeera
0
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Middle East News
2024-03-29
Israeli strikes on Syria kill dozens
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
Lebanon News
05:50
Samir Geagea denounces Hezbollah's role in South Lebanon, says Lebanese army alone can secure the borders
2
Lebanon News
08:09
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:09
Qassem: Any expansion of Israeli aggression will be met with a firm response from Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanon takes 'landmark step' towards justice for war crimes: HRW says
4
Lebanon News
00:11
Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
00:11
Amos Hochstein in Israel: Seeking diplomatic solution to end cross-border firing, LBCI sources say
5
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:14
Three people killed due to Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli strike in Lebanon's Beqaa region kills Lebanese militants
7
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention
Lebanon News
05:16
Lebanon's Cabinet adopts TNO report on Issam Abdallah's killing, seeks ICC intervention
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Hamas reports receiving Israeli response to its ceasefire proposal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More