Young Palestinian killed in Sidon
Lebanon News
2024-04-26 | 11:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Young Palestinian killed in Sidon
On Friday, armed men shot a young Palestinian man with a machine gun, killing him, while he was at the vegetable market junction, in the Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon.
It was reported that the dead man's family had ties to the Fatah movement and the Palestinian National Security Forces.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
Killed
Sidon
Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Sports News
Sports News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
News Bulletin Reports
