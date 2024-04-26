News
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
Lebanon News
2024-04-26 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
Hezbollah, in a recent statement, announced that it had planned an ambush targeting an armored convoy near Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the Kfarchouba Hills.
It stated that the ambush involved "guided missiles, artillery, and rocket weapons."
According to the statement, the convoy fell into the trap upon reaching the designated ambush point at 11:10 pm on Thursday.
"It was subjected to a barrage of guided missiles, artillery shells, and rockets, destroying two vehicles," it continued.
Additionally, Hezbollah emphasized that "the enemy forces attempted to mitigate their losses by deploying a smoke screen."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Ambush
Convoy
Kfarchouba Hills
Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon
Israel
