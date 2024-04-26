Hezbollah, in a recent statement, announced that it had planned an ambush targeting an armored convoy near Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the Kfarchouba Hills.



It stated that the ambush involved "guided missiles, artillery, and rocket weapons."



According to the statement, the convoy fell into the trap upon reaching the designated ambush point at 11:10 pm on Thursday.



"It was subjected to a barrage of guided missiles, artillery shells, and rockets, destroying two vehicles," it continued.



Additionally, Hezbollah emphasized that "the enemy forces attempted to mitigate their losses by deploying a smoke screen."