Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills

Lebanon News
2024-04-26 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills

Hezbollah, in a recent statement, announced that it had planned an ambush targeting an armored convoy near Ruwaisat Al-Alam in the Kfarchouba Hills. 

It stated that the ambush involved "guided missiles, artillery, and rocket weapons."

According to the statement, the convoy fell into the trap upon reaching the designated ambush point at 11:10 pm on Thursday. 

"It was subjected to a barrage of guided missiles, artillery shells, and rockets, destroying two vehicles," it continued.

Additionally, Hezbollah emphasized that "the enemy forces attempted to mitigate their losses by deploying a smoke screen."

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Ambush

Convoy

Kfarchouba Hills

Ruwaisat Al-Alam

Lebanon

Israel

Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-24

Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-12

Saudi ambassador meets Minister Salam

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-17

Is the Decision to Postpone the Army Commander's Retirement a Victim of Political Tug-of-War?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27

Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Breaking: Lebanese Parliament approves one-year postponement for municipal and mukhtars elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Hezbollah refutes Israel's claim of killing half of its leaders in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Mikati discusses preparations for French Foreign Minister's visit with Magro, reviews monetary situation with Mansouri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rafah invasion and prisoner deal: Israeli Cabinet faces ICJ threats over war crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanese Parliament debates extension of municipal council terms: Key statements from MPs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends

LBCI
Middle East News
00:12

Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More