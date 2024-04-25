Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received French Ambassador Hervé Magro on Thursday afternoon.



They discussed preparations for the visit of French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné to Lebanon and the talks he will have with the prime minister on Sunday afternoon.



They also discussed French proposals for addressing the situation in the south and the presidential elections.



The prime minister met with the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, and discussed the monetary situation in the country.



Mansouri briefed the prime minister on the 'results of his visit to the United States and the talks he held with officials from the US administration, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.'