News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources
World News
2024-02-27 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources
OPEC+ will consider extending voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters, to provide additional support for the market, and could keep them in place until the end of the year, according to two of them.
Last November, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed to voluntary cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter this year, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its own voluntary cut.
Oil prices have found support this year from rising geopolitical tensions due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, although concern about economic growth and high interest rates has weighed. Brent crude was trading near $83 a barrel on Tuesday.
Extending the output cuts into the second quarter is "likely", one of the OPEC+ sources, who declined to be identified by name, said. Two of them said a longer extension until the end of the year was possible.
OPEC and the Saudi Energy Ministry did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
Under the current agreement, the total cuts by the group are set to decline 3.66 million bpd from the beginning of April.
OPEC+'s de facto leader Saudi Arabia has said that the cuts could continue past the first quarter if needed.
The issue has yet to be discussed formally by OPEC+, two of the sources said. A decision on extending the cuts is expected in the first week of March, sources have said, with individual countries expected to announce their decisions.
Reuters
World News
OPEC
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Energy
Next
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-07
Russia and Saudi Arabia urge OPEC+ countries to join output deal
World News
2023-12-07
Russia and Saudi Arabia urge OPEC+ countries to join output deal
0
Middle East News
2024-02-13
OPEC Secretary General: Saudi Arabia's decision not linked to demand decline
Middle East News
2024-02-13
OPEC Secretary General: Saudi Arabia's decision not linked to demand decline
0
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
Middle East News
2024-01-10
Saudi Arabia says focused on all kinds of energy, not just oil
0
World News
13:34
Pre-election stress tests 'push' internet outages in Russia, says lawmaker
World News
13:34
Pre-election stress tests 'push' internet outages in Russia, says lawmaker
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:53
Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy
World News
14:53
Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy
0
World News
14:17
Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support
World News
14:17
Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support
0
World News
13:34
Pre-election stress tests 'push' internet outages in Russia, says lawmaker
World News
13:34
Pre-election stress tests 'push' internet outages in Russia, says lawmaker
0
World News
12:31
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
World News
12:31
The United States will not send forces to fight in Ukraine: White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:47
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
Variety and Tech
08:47
Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes
0
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
Sports News
15:51
Final score: Lebanon beats Bahrain 94-63
2
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
Lebanon News
03:51
Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun
3
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:32
Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
Lebanon News
01:42
Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack
5
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:29
UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
Press Highlights
00:32
Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges
7
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
Press Highlights
01:08
Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention
8
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Press Highlights
01:31
Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More