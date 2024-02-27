OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources

2024-02-27 | 13:12
OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources
2min
OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources

OPEC+ will consider extending voluntary oil output cuts into the second quarter, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters, to provide additional support for the market, and could keep them in place until the end of the year, according to two of them.

Last November, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed to voluntary cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter this year, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over its own voluntary cut.

Oil prices have found support this year from rising geopolitical tensions due to attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi group on Red Sea shipping, although concern about economic growth and high interest rates has weighed. Brent crude was trading near $83 a barrel on Tuesday.

Extending the output cuts into the second quarter is "likely", one of the OPEC+ sources, who declined to be identified by name, said. Two of them said a longer extension until the end of the year was possible.

OPEC and the Saudi Energy Ministry did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Under the current agreement, the total cuts by the group are set to decline 3.66 million bpd from the beginning of April.

OPEC+'s de facto leader Saudi Arabia has said that the cuts could continue past the first quarter if needed.

The issue has yet to be discussed formally by OPEC+, two of the sources said. A decision on extending the cuts is expected in the first week of March, sources have said, with individual countries expected to announce their decisions.

Reuters
 

World News

OPEC

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Energy

Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
US appoints new special envoy to Sudan in push to end war
