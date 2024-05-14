Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

Lebanon News
2024-05-14 | 15:55
High views
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

The Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reiterated his support for the Lebanese people during the meeting of Arab foreign ministers to prepare for the 33rd Arab Summit.

The Saudi Foreign Minister called on all Lebanese parties to prioritize the public interest by implementing comprehensive political and economic reforms that would help overcome the country's crises.
 

