Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

The media office of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday issued a clarification regarding reports about the postponement of elections published in Asharq Al-Awsat.



In a statement, Berri’s office said that his remarks were limited to describing what he called an atmosphere within the Quintet Committee that favors delaying the elections.



The statement stressed that Berri did not mention any ambassador, whether from the Quintet or from any other party, adding that the clarification was necessary in light of the media reports circulated earlier in the day.