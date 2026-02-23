Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

Lebanon News
23-02-2026 | 03:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

The media office of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday issued a clarification regarding reports about the postponement of elections published in Asharq Al-Awsat.

In a statement, Berri’s office said that his remarks were limited to describing what he called an atmosphere within the Quintet Committee that favors delaying the elections.

The statement stressed that Berri did not mention any ambassador, whether from the Quintet or from any other party, adding that the clarification was necessary in light of the media reports circulated earlier in the day.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Elections

LBCI Next
US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-13

Syria says US-led coalition did not heed warning of possible IS infiltration

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-02

Jordan says will not be 'launching pad for any military action against Iran'

LBCI
World News
2025-12-16

Eurovision host says it will not drown out any boos during Israel's performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

Berri: Elections will be held on time, no delay possible

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-01

One person killed in Iran protests over economic woes

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-03

Iranian police say 139 foreigners arrested over unrest in Yazd province

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Ramco halts waste collection in Beirut, Metn, and Keserwan pending reopening of Jdeideh landfill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-18

Israel strikes multiple areas across Lebanon; army says it hit alleged Hezbollah sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More