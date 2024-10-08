News
New Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
2024-10-08 | 05:43
New Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
New Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Tuesday afternoon, specifically Haret Hreik.
