President Aoun praises security coordination after calm New Year's Eve

Lebanon News
01-01-2026 | 10:25
High views
President Aoun praises security coordination after calm New Year’s Eve
President Aoun praises security coordination after calm New Year’s Eve

President Joseph Aoun received reports Thursday from the military and security agencies, the Civil Defense and the Lebanese Red Cross confirming that New Year’s Eve passed safely following nationwide security measures by the army and other security forces. 

No significant traffic accidents were recorded.

Aoun praised the coordination between security and emergency services, saying it ensured a calm and secure start to the new year.

He expressed hope that 2026 would bring stability and progress to Lebanon, including healing in the south, the safe return of displaced residents to their villages, the full deployment of the Lebanese Army along the southern border, and the release of detainees.

Late Wednesday, Aoun visited the operations rooms of the Internal Security Forces, the Civil Defense, the Lebanese Red Cross and the army to review security arrangements and issue directives to commanders.
 

