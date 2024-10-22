News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
2024-10-22 | 07:47
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Three Israeli airstrikes targeted Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, on Tuesday afternoon.
Ghobeiry
Beirut
Suburbs
Israeli
Airstrikes
Gebran Bassil: Hezbollah's attack sparked the war, we are not in alliance with them
Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif: Hezbollah takes full responsibility for the operation targeting Netanyahu's home
Latest News
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army targets Hezbollah's Radwan Force facilities in South Lebanon
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
