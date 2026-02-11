Iran president says will not 'give in to excessive demands'

11-02-2026 | 03:46
Iran president says will not &#39;give in to excessive demands&#39;
Iran president says will not 'give in to excessive demands'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that his country would "not yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear program, after Tehran resumed talks with the United States.

"Our country, Iran, will not yield to their excessive demands," he said in a speech at Azadi Square in the capital for the 47th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution.

"Our Iran will not yield in the face of aggression, but we are continuing dialogue with all our strength with neighbouring countries in order to establish peace and tranquillity in the region."

AFP

