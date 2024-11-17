Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health issued a statement confirming the casualties from Israeli airstrikes in Ras Al Naba'a and Mar Elias in Beirut.



The initial airstrike on Ras Al Naba'a resulted in the killing of four individuals, including one woman, and left 14 others injured, including two children.



In a second updated report regarding the airstrike on Mar Elias in Beirut, the ministry confirmed that two people were killed and 22 others were injured in the attack.