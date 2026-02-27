Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-02-2026 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least five people on Friday, the latest violence despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authorities, told AFP that an air strike in the early hours of Friday morning killed at least two people and seriously injured one in central Gaza.

A drone strike in the south of the strip shortly after midnight killed three and injured several more people, the agency added.

Violence has continued in the Palestinian territory despite the ceasefire entering its second phase last month, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations of violations.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, Israeli troops withdrew to positions behind a so-called "Yellow Line," though they remain in control of more than half of the territory.

The Israeli military said it struck armed Hamas members in the Rafah area of southern Gaza overnight on Friday in response to what it said was a "violation of the ceasefire agreement."

In a statement, it said troops "identified several armed terrorists who emerged from the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah."

"Shortly after, the troops alongside the air force struck and eliminated some of the terrorists in order to remove the threat," it said.

"In response to the violation, the (Israeli military) precisely struck overnight (Friday) several armed Hamas terrorists in the Rafah area."

Gaza's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authorities, says at least 618 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began.

The Israeli military says at least five of its soldiers have been killed in the same period.

Media restrictions and limited access in Gaza have prevented AFP from independently verifying casualty figures or freely covering the fighting.

AFP 

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Strikes

Ceasefire

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-04

Gaza civil defence says nine dead in Israeli strikes after army says shots wounded officer

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-15

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill 11 since dawn Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-20

Syria monitor says US strikes killed at least five IS members

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-31

Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza, health ministry says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14

Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26

Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26

Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-24

Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14

Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24

Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people

LBCI
World News
12:04

Bill Clinton says he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein crimes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More