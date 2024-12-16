Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says

Lebanon News
2024-12-16 | 12:58
High views
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says

On Monday, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that drones and reconnaissance aircraft were spotted flying at low altitudes over the southern city of Tyre and its surrounding areas.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drones

Reconnaissance

Aircraft

Tyre

South Lebanon

Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Israel's strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump's presidency nears
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Walid Joumblatt stresses the importance of electing a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

PM Mikati says Lebanese embassy in Syria to reopen

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Lebanese PM meets Qatari Minister of State and German delegations to discuss regional affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Bou Saab after meeting Gemayel: This week is decisive in narrowing down candidates that garner consensus

