First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

Lebanon News
18-02-2025 | 09:09
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025
0min
First day of Ramadan announced on March 1, 2025

The Media Bureau of the Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah announced in a statement that Saturday, March 1, 2025, will mark the first day of Ramadan for the year 1446 AH. 

The declaration is based on Fadlallah's jurisprudential approach, which relies on precise astronomical calculations combined with the possibility of sighting the crescent moon.

Lebanon News

Ramadan

Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah

