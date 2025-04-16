Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

16-04-2025 | 13:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over multiple regions in Lebanon on Wednesday, causing a loud sonic boom that was heard across the country. 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Sonic Boom

Warplanes

