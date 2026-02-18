News
Iran 'drafting framework to advance' future US talks: FM tells IAEA chief
World News
18-02-2026 | 08:30
Iran 'drafting framework to advance' future US talks: FM tells IAEA chief
Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said on Wednesday that Tehran was "drafting" a framework to advance future talks with Washington, during a phone call with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.
In the call with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Araghchi "stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's focus on drafting an initial and coherent framework to advance future talks," a day after a second round of resumed negotiations with the United States.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
Abbas Araghchi
United States
IAEA
Rafael Grossi
