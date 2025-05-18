Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote

Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 04:50
High views
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Bekaa Valley amid municipal vote

Israeli military aircraft conducted low-altitude flights over Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Sunday, according to the state-run National News Agency, as the country holds local elections in the governorates of Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Warplanes

Bekaa

Municipal Vote

Voter turnout varies across Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel: Official figures
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
