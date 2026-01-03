Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

Hezbollah said the United States carried out what it described as an unprecedented act of aggression against Venezuela, accusing Washington of targeting Caracas and civilian infrastructure and of abducting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.



In a statement, the group said the alleged actions amounted to a blatant breach of Venezuela’s sovereignty, international law, and the U.N. Charter, describing U.S. justifications as “false and flimsy.”



The statement said the alleged attack underscored what Hezbollah called a long-standing U.S. policy of domination and coercion, accusing Washington of undermining global security and hollowing out the international system.



It also criticized what it described as international silence in the face of U.S. actions, warning that the attack posed a direct threat to any sovereign state that rejects external domination.



Hezbollah concluded by declaring full solidarity with Venezuela’s people, leadership, and government, calling on states and “free forces” worldwide to condemn the alleged aggression and support Venezuela’s right to defend its sovereignty and independence.