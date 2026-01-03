Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

Lebanon News
03-01-2026 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

Hezbollah said the United States carried out what it described as an unprecedented act of aggression against Venezuela, accusing Washington of targeting Caracas and civilian infrastructure and of abducting President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. 

In a statement, the group said the alleged actions amounted to a blatant breach of Venezuela’s sovereignty, international law, and the U.N. Charter, describing U.S. justifications as “false and flimsy.”

The statement said the alleged attack underscored what Hezbollah called a long-standing U.S. policy of domination and coercion, accusing Washington of undermining global security and hollowing out the international system. 

It also criticized what it described as international silence in the face of U.S. actions, warning that the attack posed a direct threat to any sovereign state that rejects external domination.

Hezbollah concluded by declaring full solidarity with Venezuela’s people, leadership, and government, calling on states and “free forces” worldwide to condemn the alleged aggression and support Venezuela’s right to defend its sovereignty and independence.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

United States

Venezuela

Washington

Caracas

Nicolas Maduro

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-23

Maduro says Trump would be 'better off' focusing on US rather than Venezuela

LBCI
World News
2025-10-31

US says not considering strikes on Venezuela

LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

US covert actions 'violate Venezuela's sovereignty': UN experts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-17

Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-14

IMF urges China 'rebalance' consumption, forecasts slowing growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-22

Lebanese Army Chief: Army’s plan south of Litani River is progressing according to its set timeline

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-29

Inside Hezbollah’s tunnels: Lebanese army reveals yearlong disarmament work

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Middle East News
15:47

Israeli media cite plan for broader military action against Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
World News
09:18

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico City

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

President Aoun offers condolences to Switzerland over deadly Crans-Montana resort fire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:59

Explosions heard in Venezuela's capital: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More