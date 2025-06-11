Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

Lebanon News
11-06-2025 | 03:15
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida
0min
Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

More than 50 Israeli soldiers crossed the Blue Line in the area east of Blida, southern Lebanon, on Wednesday, accompanied by two bulldozers.

They began excavation work at the same spot where the Lebanese army had previously removed a breach, according to the National News Agency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Soldiers

Blue Line

Blida

