Maduro faces 'wrath' of US law on drug, terrorism charges: Bondi

03-01-2026 | 07:48

Maduro faces 'wrath' of US law on drug, terrorism charges: Bondi

The Trump administration said Saturday that Venezuela's captured leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife will face "the full wrath of American justice" under drug and terrorism charges.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted on X that Maduro and his wife -- who were earlier removed from Venezuela by the U.S. military, according to Washington -- "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

Bondi recalled the Maduros face charges in New York federal court on existing "Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy" charges.

AFP

