LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

22-07-2025 | 07:09
LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting
LBCI sources: Positive atmosphere follows Berri-Barrack meeting

Sources told LBCI that the recent meeting between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and U.S. envoy Tom Barrack was “extremely positive.”
 
According to the sources, the talks helped dispel the pessimism that had clouded the atmosphere in recent weeks.

Lebanon News

Tom Barrack

Nabih Berri

US Envoy

Lebanon

Parliamentary Committee meets UN Coordinator to discuss UNIFIL, border tensions, and aid conditions
President Aoun: Critical phase requires unity to protect Lebanon’s sovereignty
