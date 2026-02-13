News
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
News Bulletin Reports
13-02-2026 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
As one‑month Iran deadline looms, Israel boosts military preparedness
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that there is roughly a one-month deadline to reach an agreement with Iran, Israeli security deliberations have intensified amid expectations that the U.S.-Iran negotiations could fail.
In a preliminary security assessment, Israeli officials view the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to the Middle East as an indication that Washington is not certain the talks will succeed.
This assessment has prompted Israel to raise its level of readiness and prepare for various potential scenarios, which were discussed between Israeli and U.S. military leaders.
The first scenario envisions a significant U.S. strike that would prompt Iran to respond immediately against Israel and U.S. bases in the region, including naval vessels.
The second scenario assumes that an agreement is reached, leading to a broader regional political shift.
Under that scenario, Washington would allow Tel Aviv to declare that it is not bound by the agreement and retains freedom of action.
In light of these scenarios, the Israeli military said it conducted large-scale naval exercises involving navy squadrons, air force units, and the communications and cyber defense directorate.
The drills were aimed at improving readiness to defend Israel’s economic waters and strategic maritime sites, protect its borders, and prepare for a potential multi-front conflict, amid concerns that a confrontation with Iran could expand across multiple fronts.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
United States
Donald Trump
Israel
USS Gerald R. Ford
Iran
