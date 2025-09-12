Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor

Lebanon News
12-09-2025 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese PM discusses investment opportunities with UAE businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Friday at the Grand Serail with Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor, who headed a visiting delegation, to discuss potential investment opportunities in Lebanon.

Al Habtoor pledged to place Lebanon on his group's map of foreign investments, signaling possible new avenues of economic cooperation.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

PM

Nawaf Salam

Investment

Opportunities

UAE

Businessman

Khalaf Al Habtoor

LBCI Next
PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits
Lebanon's Economy Minister discusses Financial Gap Law, donor conference with French adviser
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-21

Lebanese PM discusses UNIFIL renewal with British Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-22

Lebanese PM discusses banking reforms and Beirut Museum project with French official

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-24

Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-30

Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil’s customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

One person killed in Israeli strike on Aitaroun, Public Health Emergency Operations Center says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon fast-tracks Starlink license: What does this mean for businesses and connectivity?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Cracking down on smuggling: Key reform for Lebanon’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Weapons handover looms in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps, raising security focus

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
07:37

US State Secretary to meet Qatar PM Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Lebanese President receives invitation to Vatican canonization of Armenian Bishop Ignatius Maloyan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:25

BDL says Lebanon's foreign currency and gold reserves rise amid global interest rate pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

PM Salam reassures troops: monthly grant intact despite financial limits

LBCI
Middle East News
11:00

UN General Assembly supports future Palestinian state but without Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

UAE says summons Israel envoy to condemn 'cowardly' Qatar attack

LBCI
Middle East News
15:31

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanon appoints new members to Judicial Council after cabinet approval

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More