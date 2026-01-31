Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

Lebanon News
31-01-2026 | 07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

The Israeli army said it carried out a strike on Saturday targeting a Hezbollah member in the area of Markaba in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Strike

Hezbollah

Markaba

South Lebanon

