Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Syria is making the issue of Syrian prisoners in Lebanon a key condition for discussions on all outstanding matters between the two countries, including border demarcation. For Lebanon, the file carries an added interest: easing overcrowding in its prisons, as Syrians currently make up 31% of the total inmate population.

After months of negotiations, the Lebanese government approved an agreement to transfer convicted Syrian prisoners. The focus now is on the agreement’s key provisions and who will be covered.

Lebanese prisons currently hold about 2,700 Syrian inmates. Of these, roughly 350 have final, irrevocable sentences and fall within the scope of the agreement, regardless of the crimes committed, with a specific exception for convictions of rape or murder if less than 10 years of the sentence have been served.

Under the agreement, prisoners convicted of murder or rape are not eligible for transfer unless they have completed at least 10 years of their sentence. In practice, this equals seven and a half years served, as a prison year is calculated as nine months. 

As a result, not all 350 inmates will necessarily be transferred. In addition to the stated exclusions, prisoners must consent to the transfer and must have paid compensation to victims, either personally or through a formal commitment by the Syrian state.

This constitutes the first phase of the agreement, under which transferred inmates would complete their sentences in Syria. A second phase is expected to include another category of prisoners: those convicted of certain crimes while simultaneously being detained without verdicts in other cases. 

Their number is estimated at around 370, and their status will be determined once their judicial files are completed.

Between these two categories, information points to about 80 inmates of particular interest to Syria, some of whom are expected to be released in the first phase.

As for detainees who have not been convicted, the issue is more complex. Their transfer would require a separate treaty to shift jurisdiction over their trials to Syria. This would require approval by Lebanon’s Parliament, which would need to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Beyond its legal complexities, the issue could open another sensitive file: that of Lebanese detainees, along with the broader question of a general amnesty. 

Lebanon would then face a difficult balancing act between domestic demands and its external interests, not only with Syria but also with Arab and Western countries supporting Damascus on the issue, amid shifting regional power dynamics and political changes across the region.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Prisoners

Inmates

Prisons

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20

Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-18

Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-10

Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-26

UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks

LBCI
Middle East News
09:11

One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports

LBCI
Middle East News
09:05

Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports

LBCI
World News
13:15

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More