News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
31-01-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Syria is making the issue of Syrian prisoners in Lebanon a key condition for discussions on all outstanding matters between the two countries, including border demarcation. For Lebanon, the file carries an added interest: easing overcrowding in its prisons, as Syrians currently make up 31% of the total inmate population.
After months of negotiations, the Lebanese government approved an agreement to transfer convicted Syrian prisoners. The focus now is on the agreement’s key provisions and who will be covered.
Lebanese prisons currently hold about 2,700 Syrian inmates. Of these, roughly 350 have final, irrevocable sentences and fall within the scope of the agreement, regardless of the crimes committed, with a specific exception for convictions of rape or murder if less than 10 years of the sentence have been served.
Under the agreement, prisoners convicted of murder or rape are not eligible for transfer unless they have completed at least 10 years of their sentence. In practice, this equals seven and a half years served, as a prison year is calculated as nine months.
As a result, not all 350 inmates will necessarily be transferred. In addition to the stated exclusions, prisoners must consent to the transfer and must have paid compensation to victims, either personally or through a formal commitment by the Syrian state.
This constitutes the first phase of the agreement, under which transferred inmates would complete their sentences in Syria. A second phase is expected to include another category of prisoners: those convicted of certain crimes while simultaneously being detained without verdicts in other cases.
Their number is estimated at around 370, and their status will be determined once their judicial files are completed.
Between these two categories, information points to about 80 inmates of particular interest to Syria, some of whom are expected to be released in the first phase.
As for detainees who have not been convicted, the issue is more complex. Their transfer would require a separate treaty to shift jurisdiction over their trials to Syria. This would require approval by Lebanon’s Parliament, which would need to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Beyond its legal complexities, the issue could open another sensitive file: that of Lebanese detainees, along with the broader question of a general amnesty.
Lebanon would then face a difficult balancing act between domestic demands and its external interests, not only with Syria but also with Arab and Western countries supporting Damascus on the issue, amid shifting regional power dynamics and political changes across the region.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Syria
Prisoners
Inmates
Prisons
Next
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
Middle East News
2026-01-18
Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say
Middle East News
2026-01-18
Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Association of Banks warns $20 billion needed to repay small depositors—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-06
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
World News
2025-11-06
Angelina Jolie visits Ukraine's frontline city Kherson
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
UNIFIL: More than 400 weapons caches and infrastructure found have been handed over to Lebanese Army
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
Middle East News
06:58
Explosion reported at building in Iran Gulf city, cause unknown: AFP
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
Lebanon News
07:26
Israel reports strike on Hezbollah member in Markaba
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel prepares for ‘worst-case’ Iranian retaliation while weighing US strike scenarios
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syrian prisoners become bargaining chip in Lebanon-Syria talks
6
Middle East News
09:11
One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports
Middle East News
09:11
One person killed, 14 hurt in blast in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian media reports
7
Middle East News
09:05
Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
Middle East News
09:05
Four killed in gas blast in residential building in Iran's Ahvaz, media reports
8
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
World News
13:15
Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More