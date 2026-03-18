Loud explosions heard over Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

Middle East News
18-03-2026 | 12:38
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Loud explosions heard over Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP
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Loud explosions heard over Saudi capital Riyadh: AFP

Multiple loud explosions echoed over the Saudi capital Riyadh on Wednesday, according to AFP journalists in the city.

The Gulf kingdom has been regularly targeted by Iranian missile and drone attacks, including some aimed at Saudi Arabia's massive energy installations and the capital's diplomatic quarter.

AFP

Middle East News

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia

Explosions

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