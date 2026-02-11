Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

Lebanon News
11-02-2026 | 05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
0min
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

An Israeli Merkava tank reportedly advanced toward a hill on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Aita al-Shaab, local sources said Wednesday.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Merkava

Aita al-Shaab

Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI
