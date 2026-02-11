News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption
Lebanon News
11-02-2026 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said smuggling cannot be effectively combated without also fighting corruption and applying transparency and accountability without exception.
Aoun stressed that adopting modern technology, including scanners and tracking systems, is essential to strengthening oversight.
The president's remarks came during a meeting with the head of the Higher Customs Council, Brig. Gen. Mesbah Khalil, council members Charbel Khalil and Louay al-Hajj Chehade, and Director General of Customs Gracia Azzi.
Aoun was briefed on customs operations and the needs required to develop the sector and strengthen both human and material resources to improve performance and effectiveness.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Smuggling
Corruption
Customs
Next
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Egypt's FM affirms support for Lebanon's stability following meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Egypt's FM affirms support for Lebanon's stability following meeting with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-09
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-09
Iran's FM meets President Aoun, seeks broader ties with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
President Aoun reaffirms Lebanon's openness, calls for investor confidence at Beirut 1 conference
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
Lebanon News
2025-11-17
Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
0
Lebanon News
04:30
LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video
Lebanon News
04:30
LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel
3
Lebanon News
01:33
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
01:33
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
4
Lebanon News
04:50
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
Lebanon News
04:50
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
5
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
7
Lebanon News
04:30
LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video
Lebanon News
04:30
LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More