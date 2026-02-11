Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption

11-02-2026 | 10:14

Lebanon's President Aoun says fighting smuggling requires tackling corruption

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said smuggling cannot be effectively combated without also fighting corruption and applying transparency and accountability without exception.

Aoun stressed that adopting modern technology, including scanners and tracking systems, is essential to strengthening oversight.

The president's remarks came during a meeting with the head of the Higher Customs Council, Brig. Gen. Mesbah Khalil, council members Charbel Khalil and Louay al-Hajj Chehade, and Director General of Customs Gracia Azzi.

Aoun was briefed on customs operations and the needs required to develop the sector and strengthen both human and material resources to improve performance and effectiveness.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Smuggling

Corruption

Customs

