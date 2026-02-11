News
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
Lebanon News
11-02-2026 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
The indictment chamber handling the criminal case against investigative judge Tarek Bitar issued a ruling confirming the decision to bar prosecution previously issued by Judge Habib Rizkallah.
The chamber, headed by Judge Elias Eid and composed of advisers Pierre Francis and Rabih Hassami, based its decision on the reasoning provided by Judge Rizkallah as well as its own legal justification.
The chamber rejected on procedural grounds the appeal filed by Former Lebanese customs chief Badri Daher, but it accepted the procedural aspect of the appeal submitted by former minister Ali Hassan Khalil and rejected it on its merits.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Tarek Bitar
Indictment
Beirut Port Explosion
