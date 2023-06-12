News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
2023-06-12 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iraq record budget hands Baghdad greater control over Kurdish oil
Oil-rich Iraq's parliament on Monday approved a record $153 billion a year budget plan that boosts spending on infrastructure and public sector jobs in the war-scarred nation.
The three-year financial plan also hands the federal government in Baghdad greater control over lucrative oil exports from the northern autonomous Kurdistan region.
After months of wrangling and several late-night sessions, lawmakers agreed on a 198.9 trillion-dinar ($153 billion) budget for this fiscal year, and the same amount in 2024 and 2025, subject to future amendments.
With annual revenues projected to reach $103.4 billion, based on an oil price of $70 per barrel, the fiscal plan bloats Iraq's budget deficit to over $49.5 billion, more than double the figure in 2021.
Energy sales account for about 90 percent of income for Iraq, a country still struggling to emerge from decades of war and insurgency and plagued by rampant corruption.
Lawmakers approved the bill after months of wrangling over its components in a country long accustomed to budget delays.
Much of the new spending pays for wages in Iraq's huge public sector.
Economist Ahmed Tabaqchali estimated a wave of recruitment would create 600,000 more public sector jobs, with wages and pensions accounting for more than $58 billion a year.
Tabaqchali, a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics' Middle East Centre, warned that this could be unsustainable.
"The vulnerability for Iraq is, should oil prices decline, that would mean that you would have to cut spending, and since you can't cut fixed expenditures, you'll have to cut on investment," he told AFP.
Much debate focused on the Kurdish regional government, which had for years earned billions by exporting oil via Turkey without the Iraqi federal government's approval.
Those operations ceased in March after international arbitrators recognized Baghdad's exclusive right to manage the exports.
Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government agreed in April to grant the federal government greater control over Kurdish crude exports.
Under the budget, 400,000 barrels per day will be shipped from Kurdistan to Baghdad, with revenues going to a central bank account overseen by Baghdad.
Meanwhile 12.7 percent of Iraq's public spending will go to Kurdistan.
The budget also sets aside $37.9 billion for infrastructure investment, labelled a priority by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in a country where basic services have long been sorely lacking.
Most spending is financed through energy exports, but experts have warned Iraq it must wean itself off its overdependence on oil.
The International Monetary Fund said last month that "a significantly tighter fiscal policy is needed to strengthen resilience and reduce the government's dependence on oil revenues while safeguarding critical social spending needs."
AFP
Middle East News
Iraq
Record
Budget
Baghdad
Control
Kurdish
Oil
Next
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:09
Iraq MPs approve budget granting Baghdad upper hand over Kurdish oil
Middle East News
04:09
Iraq MPs approve budget granting Baghdad upper hand over Kurdish oil
0
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Jihadists kill three Iraq soldiers: military official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09
Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Press Highlights
2023-06-08
Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:35
Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall
Middle East News
09:35
Pakistan orders mass evacuations ahead of cyclone landfall
0
World News
09:28
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
World News
09:28
Canada, Netherlands take Syria to ICJ over 'torture'
0
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
Middle East News
08:37
Former Israeli PM Lapid testifies in Netanyahu graft trial
0
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Middle East News
08:29
Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-11
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-11
Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
2023-05-01
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba
0
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
World News
09:31
King Charles III takes to saddle to restore royal tradition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
Press Highlights
00:43
Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together
2
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
Lebanon News
02:55
Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord
3
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
00:56
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
4
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
13:19
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
5
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
Lebanon News
04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
News Bulletin Reports
07:47
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
7
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
07:07
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
04:06
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More