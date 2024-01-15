Woman dies due to injuries sustained in suspected hit-and-run in central Israel

2024-01-15 | 08:44
Woman dies due to injuries sustained in suspected hit-and-run in central Israel
Woman dies due to injuries sustained in suspected hit-and-run in central Israel

An Israeli hospital announced on Monday the death of a woman who succumbed to her injuries in what the police described as a deliberate hit-and-run attack in Raanana, central Israel. 

Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, near Raanana, stated in a press release, "A critically injured woman arrived after being hit by a car and despite our efforts to save her, she passed away." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Hospital

Injuries

Police

Raanana

