UKMTO: Ship reports explosion nearby off coast of Yemen

Middle East News
2024-07-10 | 02:55
High views
0min
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that the captain of a ship 40 nautical miles south of Mocha, Yemen, reported an explosion near the vessel.

The agency added that the ship and crew are safe.

Reuters

Learn More