Eendi Soual
Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
01-02-2026 | 12:12
Lebanese Army chief to meet senior US lawmakers during Washington visit: Sources to LBCI
Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal is set to meet with several senior U.S. lawmakers during his upcoming visit to Washington next week, sources told LBCI.
According to the sources, Haykal will meet Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, as well as Representative Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
He is also scheduled to meet with Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, a senior member of the same committee.
Lebanon News
