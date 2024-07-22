Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

2024-07-22 | 05:55
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

A Canadian citizen tried to carry out a stabbing attack in a southern Israeli town and was "neutralized," Israeli authorities said.

The unsuccessful attack took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town near the border with Gaza that was hit hard during Hamas' Oct. 7 rampage through southern Israel.

The Israeli military said the attacker "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area."

"The rapid response team responded with fire and neutralized the suspect. No injuries to the security forces were reported," the military said.

A police spokesperson said the attacker was a Canadian citizen.

Reuters television footage showed what appeared to be the attacker's dead body being taken to an ambulance.

Reuters

