Machado says will be Venezuela's president 'when the right time comes'

World News
16-01-2026 | 09:06
High views
Machado says will be Venezuela's president 'when the right time comes'
0min
Machado says will be Venezuela's president 'when the right time comes'

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado says she will be elected president of her country "when the right time comes," according to an interview aired on Fox News on Friday.

"There's a mission, and we are going to turn Venezuela into that land of grace, and I believe I will be elected when the right time comes as president of Venezuela, the first woman president," Machado said.

AFP

