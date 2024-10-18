Israeli army says two attackers entering from Jordan 'neutralized'

Middle East News
2024-10-18 | 04:49
High views
Israeli army says two attackers entering from Jordan 'neutralized'
Israeli army says two attackers entering from Jordan 'neutralized'

The Israeli army said that two attackers who had entered Israeli territory from Jordan at the southern tip of the Dead Sea on Friday and opened fire at Israeli troops had been "neutralized."

"Troops were dispatched to the scene, and two terrorists who opened fire toward the troops were neutralized by the forces," the army said in a statement.

Middle East News

Israeli Army

Jordan

Dead Sea

Soldiers

