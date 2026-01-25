US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations

25-01-2026 | 05:07
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations
US storm leaves 230,000 without power, forces thousands of flight cancellations

More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Saturday ahead of a monster winter storm that had already cut power to more than 230,000 customers as far west as Texas and threatened to paralyze eastern states with heavy snowfall.

Forecasters said snow, sleet, freezing rain and dangerously frigid temperatures would sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation on Sunday and into the week.

Calling the storms "historic," President Donald Trump on Saturday approved federal emergency disaster declarations in South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Indiana, and West Virginia.


Reuters

