US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen capital, coast: CENTCOM
Middle East News
2024-12-31 | 09:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US strikes Houthi targets in Yemen capital, coast: CENTCOM
The U.S. military said Tuesday its forces had hit Houthi targets in Yemen's capital that the Iran-backed rebels used to attack American warships and commercial vessels.
It also said U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft had destroyed “seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea,” using an acronym for unmanned aerial drones.
Middle East News
US
Strikes
Houthi
Target
Yemen
Capital
Coast
CENTCOM
Next
Flights suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after missile launches from Yemen: Al Jazeera reports
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
Previous
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
