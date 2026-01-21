Iranian Kurd opposition party in Iraq accuses Iran of attack on HQ

21-01-2026 | 03:19
0min
Iranian Kurd opposition party in Iraq accuses Iran of attack on HQ

An Iranian Kurdish opposition party headquartered in Iraq accused Iran on Wednesday of conducting a rocket and drone attack on its premises, killing one of its members and wounding two others.

"At dawn today, the occupying Iranian state... targeted one of the Kurdistan National Army's headquarters" using missiles and drones, said the Kurdistan Freedom Party, referring to an armed group that operates under its authority.

The attack, it said, killed a member of the party and injured two others. "We believe the reason we were targeted is because of our activities, particularly our calls for people in Iran to protest against the regime, and especially because we also have an organised and trained military force," a party official told AFP.

AFP

