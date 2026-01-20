News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
20-01-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Despite Israel’s public objection to moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the formation of a peace council there, there is talk of a disagreement with Washington over the issue.
Some within Israel, however, believe matters are still heading toward an actual transition to that phase.
They argue that U.S. President Donald Trump understands the positions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that these stances are largely aimed at domestic political consumption.
Netanyahu, who tasked Foreign Minister Gideon Saar with coordinating with Washington and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the Gaza file, also communicated directly with Rubio.
He later said he did not object to the participation of Qatar and Turkey in the “day after the war,” but rather took issue with the U.S. statement being released without prior coordination with him.
Aware that his room for maneuver with Washington has become limited, Netanyahu has sought to use every platform to speak only about an executive committee, while ignoring the peace council.
Caught between U.S. decisions and domestic concerns over Gaza’s future — particularly in the absence of clarity over the fate of Hamas’ weapons — Netanyahu is trying to avoid a direct confrontation with Trump and preserve Israel’s close strategic relationship with Washington.
This has prompted questions within Israel over how far Netanyahu can go in hardening his stance and turning Israel’s objection from a symbolic diplomatic step into firm political action, especially as global developments suggest that the final word on Gaza will rest with Trump, not Netanyahu.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
navigates
domestic
pressure
US-led
talks—the
details
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Political friction: Lebanon navigates arms issue amid divisions—The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Political friction: Lebanon navigates arms issue amid divisions—The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-06
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-06
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
0
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
2026-01-19
Israeli minister Smotrich calls for US-led center for Gaza to be shuttered
Middle East News
2026-01-19
Israeli minister Smotrich calls for US-led center for Gaza to be shuttered
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2026-01-13
Beirut court issues arrest warrant for former BDL governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-08
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Lebanon News
2025-10-25
MP Bassil says government decisions encourage Syrians to come to Lebanon, recalls FPM was alone in raising the issue in 2011
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
2
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
5
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
6
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
8
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More