Lebanese Finance Minister reviews with World Bank ongoing projects, approving two new initiatives

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber held a coordination meeting with Enrique Armas, head of the World Bank's Beirut office, attended by a team of experts, to review several projects currently under implementation.



The talks focused in particular on the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), dedicated to reconstruction efforts, and included an update on the status of several projects that have reached the effectiveness stage.



In this context, Jaber said he had been informed that two projects recently received approval from the World Bank's Board of Directors: the Lebanon Digital Acceleration project and the Social Protection project.



He added that work will continue meeting the accompanying requirements for these initiatives, including the relevant technical and procedural aspects.