Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran

News Bulletin Reports
18-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli military and security leaders in Tel Aviv have rejected calls to lower the heightened state of alert that Israel has maintained for more than a week, citing assessments that a U.S. strike against Iran is inevitable but requires further preparations.

Sources familiar with the matter said recent talks between Israeli and U.S. officials, including meetings held by Mossad chief David Barnea in Miami, indicate that the attack is expected to take place soon.

The issue is on the agenda of a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside the Gaza file. 

Reports say preparations for a strike on Iran have reached a point of no return, as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sails from the South China Sea toward the Middle East and U.S. bombers land at the joint U.S.-British base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

Israel’s military leadership continues to oversee preparations by the air force to respond to any potential Iranian retaliation against Israel. 

The focus remains on securing all fronts, from Gaza to Lebanon, amid assessments that escalation on the Iranian front would inevitably increase risks along these borders.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

holds

alert

level,

citing

signs

impending

attack

Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-14

Israel heightens alert as US weighs options for potential Iran strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-11

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-14

Iran strike on US Qatar base shows ability 'to respond to attack:' Khamenei adviser

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Iran president says any attack on supreme leader would be declaration of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17

USS Abraham Lincoln carrier heads to Middle East: A show of force or a message of deterrence?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17

Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-16

Fast-track support: UNIFIL exit drives urgent push to reinforce Lebanese Army

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Syrian FM Al-Shaibani to visit beirut, government source tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

A 4-magnitude earthquake off Lebanon's coast shakes several areas across the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

Lebanese PM, Public Works Minister highlight Beirut Port development as key to national recovery

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Security upgrades: Beirut Port modernization draws US attention

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli army says multidimensional unit ends mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
05:11

King Abdullah receives invitation from Trump to join Gaza Peace Council

LBCI
World News
06:24

Macron wants EU to use 'anti-coercion instrument' against Trump tariffs

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Iranian official says verified deaths in Iran protests reaches at least 5,000

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

Gaza Peace Council charter seeks $1 billion for extended membership

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

Iran president says any attack on supreme leader would be declaration of war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More